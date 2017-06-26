BRIEF-Commercial Metals says tender offer for up to $300 mln purchase price

June 26 Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial Metals Company announces cash tender offer for up to $300 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 2018 senior notes

* Commercial Metals Co says tender offer will expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on July 24, 2017