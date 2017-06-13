BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division

June 13 Commercial Metals Co-
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing
and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell
cmc cometals division
* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a sale of its cmc
cometals steel division located in irving, texas, which markets
steel products
* Says cometals team will continue to operate from its
current locations in U.S., China, Benelux and Russia
* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a restructuring
and sale of remaining trading operations located in asia and
australia
* Commercial Metals-cmc cometals international sarl to sell
its raw materials trading division, cmc cometals, to affiliates
of carlyle group
