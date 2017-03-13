BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance 7.875% senior secured notes

March 13 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance
7.875% senior secured notes
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - company expects to close
refinancing after redemption premium on 7.875% notes steps down
to zero in April of this year
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - its intention to refinance
company's $235 million 7.875% notes due April 2019 with an
institutional term loan
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - also intend to upsize our
abl facility to $65 million in conjunction with refinancing of
notes
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - revenues are estimated at
$157.0 - $167.0 million for three months ending march 31, 2017
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - pro forma for expected
refinancing, cash on balance sheet will approximate $65 million
and debt will be $175 million
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - operating income is
estimated at $3.8 - $4.4 million for three months ending march
31, 2017
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - for three months ending
March 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $8.5 - $9.3
million
