版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group expects to achieve previously disclosed $8 mln-$12 mln of annual savings from restructuring efforts

May 24 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing

* Commercial vehicle group inc says expects to achieve previously disclosed $8 to $12 million of annual savings from its restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ql24nw) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐