BRIEF-Commscope reports Q1 EPS $0.17

May 4 Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Commscope reports first quarter 2017 results consistent with guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 to $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $2.80

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.41 to $1.48

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $5.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
