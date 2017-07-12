BRIEF-Commscope to acquire Cable Exchange

1 分钟阅读
July 12 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc
* Commscope to acquire Cable Exchange
* Commscope Holding Company Inc - additional terms of deal were not disclosed.
* Commscope Holding Company Inc - Commscope intends to fund acquisition with cash on hand
* Commscope Holding Company Inc - leadership team and employees of Cable Exchange will join Commscope upon completion of transaction
* Commscope Holding Company Inc - cable Exchange will operate as a stand-alone business within Commscope's connectivity solutions segment
* Commscope Holding Company Inc - acquisition is expected to be completed within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: