BRIEF-Community Bank System Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

April 24 Community Bank System Inc:

* Community Bank System reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $111.6 million

* Community Bank System Inc - Q1 2017 net interest income was $67.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.6 pct, compared to q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $110.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
