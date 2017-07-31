BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 31 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 20.7 percent to $129.3 million

* Community Bank System Inc - Qtrly net interest income was $78.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 14.2%, compared to Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, compared to a $0.31 dividend declared in Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System Inc - ‍Adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in a $2.2 million reduction of income tax expense in Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: