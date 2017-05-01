版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces agreement to divest Lake Charles, Louisiana Hospital

May 1 Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Lake Charles, Louisiana Hospital

* Community Health Systems-units of co to sell medical center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and its associated assets to units of Christus Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
