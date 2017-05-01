BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces agreement to divest Lake Charles, Louisiana Hospital

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Lake Charles, Louisiana Hospital
* Community Health Systems-units of co to sell medical center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and its associated assets to units of Christus Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668