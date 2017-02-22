版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces retirement of CFO

Feb 22 Community Health Systems Inc-

* Community Health Systems announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Says Thomas J. Aaron to succeed cash as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐