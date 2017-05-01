BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q1 adjusted earnings $0.08/shr from continuing operations

May 1 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.78 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.79

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.486 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion

* Sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15.8 billion to $16.2 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.90

* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $775 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $15.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S