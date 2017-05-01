BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q1 adjusted earnings $0.08/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $1.78 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $1.79
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $4.486 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion
* Sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15.8 billion to $16.2 billion
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.90
* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $775 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $15.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668