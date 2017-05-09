版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports tack-on offering of $700 mln of 6.250 pct senior secured notes

May 9 Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces tack-on offering of $700,000,000 of 6.250 pct senior secured notes due 2023

* Community Health Systems Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering plus available cash on hand to prepay and extinguish company's term a facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
