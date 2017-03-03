版本:
BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital

March 3 Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital

* Community Health Systems Inc - purchase price of $25 million includes assumption of approximately $13 million facility lease

* Community Health Systems Inc - transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
