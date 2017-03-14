版本:
BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals

March 14 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals

* Community Health Systems Inc - four hospitals included in this transaction are part of 25 planned hospital divestitures discussed on company's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
