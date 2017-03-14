BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 14 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
* Community Health Systems Inc - four hospitals included in this transaction are part of 25 planned hospital divestitures discussed on company's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.