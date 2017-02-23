版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38

Feb 23 Community Healthcare Trust Inc-

* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
