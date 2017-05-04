版本:
BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust ups dividend

May 4 Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community Healthcare Trust announces increased first quarter dividend

* Community Healthcare Trust - increased qtrly dividend to $0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
