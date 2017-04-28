版本:
BRIEF-Community West Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 28 Community West Bancshares

* Community west bancshares earns $1.4 million in 1q17; fueled by strong loan growth of 6% over the prior quarter; increases quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.04 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Net interest income for 1q17 was $7.8 million, which was unchanged compared to preceding quarter

* Qtrly net interest margin was 4.45%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
