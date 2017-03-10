BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY adj revenue stable at CHF 870.1 million

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 10 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :
* FY net profit group share of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($49.8 million), up 24.2 pct
* FY adjusted operating profit before net exceptional expenses up 7.2 pct to 85.8 million francs
* FY adjusted consolidated revenue was 870.1 million francs compared with 873.8 million francs in 2015, a rise of 0.2 pct at constant exchange rates
* Dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2mHhiVG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
