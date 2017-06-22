BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO

June 22 Compareeuropegroup
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS
investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* CompareEuropeGroup is an European financial management
platform for insurance, banking, and telco products
* Egorov joins co after 19 years in the finance industry
including various positions with Goldman Sachs and UBS, where he
headed equity capital markets for emerging markets
* CompareEuropeGroup was founded in 2015 by former McKinsey
and Goldman Sachs trio, Antonio Gagliardi, Thomas Munk and Mads
Faurholt-Jorgensen
* CompareEuropeGroup closed their EUR 20 million Series A
earlier this year led by ACE & Company and including Pacific
Century Group, Nova Founders Capital, SBI Holdings alongside
Mark Pincus, founder of Zynga and Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal