版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering

June 19 Compass Diversified Holdings-

* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering

* Compass Diversified Holdings - priced $100 million public offering of 4 million of 7.250% series a preferred shares with liquidation preference of $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐