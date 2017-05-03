版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings qtrly net sales $290.0 mln

May 3 Compass Diversified Holdings:

* Compass Diversified Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Compass Diversified Holdings qtrly net sales $290.0 million versus $193.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $275.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
