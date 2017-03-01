版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Compass Diversified reports Q4 results

March 2 Compass Diversified Holdings

* Compass diversified holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net sales $318.6 million versus $199.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $315.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐