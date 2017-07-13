BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

July 13 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* Compass Gold signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

* Compass Gold Corp - as part of acquisition, company will complete a 5:1 consolidation of its shares

* Compass Gold Corp - compass will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on a 0.6:1 basis

* Compass Gold Corp - Compass has also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in transaction costs incurred by MGE or MGE shareholders in connection with deal

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017