1 天前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午1点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* Compass Gold signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

* Compass Gold Corp - as part of acquisition, company will complete a 5:1 consolidation of its shares

* Compass Gold Corp - compass will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on a 0.6:1 basis

* Compass Gold Corp - Compass has also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in transaction costs incurred by MGE or MGE shareholders in connection with deal

* Compass Gold- co will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on 0.6:1 basis, result in issuance of aggregate of 12 million post-consolidation shares

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017

* Compass Gold-co to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of MGE in exchange for issuance of post‐consolidation shares of co to shareholders of MGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
