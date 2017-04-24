版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Competition Bureau says Hertz and Dollar Thrifty to pay $1.25 mln penalty

April 24 Competition Bureau:

* Competition Bureau says Hertz and Dollar Thrifty to pay $1.25 million penalty for advertising unattainable prices and discounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐