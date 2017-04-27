版本:
BRIEF-Complete Pharma reports 16.2 pct passive stake in PTC Therapeutics

April 27 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* Complete Pharma Holdings II LLC reports 16.2 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc as on April 20, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oBDGlC) Further company coverage:
