BRIEF-Complete Pharma reports 16.2 pct passive stake in PTC Therapeutics

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
April 27 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Complete Pharma Holdings II LLC reports 16.2 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc as on April 20, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oBDGlC) Further company coverage:
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.75 - $1.80 - Electrical products group conference presentation
* Appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation, as board chairman beginning December 20