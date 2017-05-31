BRIEF-Compugen ‍anticipates delay of several months in submission of investigational new drug application for COM701​

May 31 Compugen Ltd:
* Compugen provides update on com701 and upcoming
presentations
* Compugen Ltd - anticipates a delay of several months in
submission of an investigational new drug application (ind) for
com701
* Compugen Ltd - previously company had disclosed an
expectation of IND filing for com701 in q4 of this year
* Compugen - informed by manufacturing service provider for
com701 that batch of material manufactured for co's glp toxicity
studies was contaminated
* Compugen Ltd - "expect this delay may have a limited
effect with respect to our on-going business development
discussions for this program"
* Compugen - contamination discovered during quality
control procedures prior to release of affected batch and, as
such, was not used in preclinical studies
* Compugen Ltd - contamination of com701 batch has
necessitated production of a new batch of material for execution
of studies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: