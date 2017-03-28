BRIEF-Compugen ltd selects of com902 as lead clinical antibody candidate for immuno-oncology program

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Compugen Ltd:
* Compugen Ltd - selection of com902 as lead clinical antibody candidate for cgen-15137/tigit t cell checkpoint inhibitor program in immuno-oncology Source text:(bit.ly/2oceUEM) Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.