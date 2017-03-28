版本:
BRIEF-Compugen ltd selects of com902 as lead clinical antibody candidate for immuno-oncology program

March 28 Compugen Ltd:

* Compugen Ltd - selection of com902 as lead clinical antibody candidate for cgen-15137/tigit t cell checkpoint inhibitor program in immuno-oncology Source text:(bit.ly/2oceUEM) Further company coverage:
