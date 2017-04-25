BRIEF-Computer Task Group Q1 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Computer Task Group Inc:
* CTG reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.29
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $77 million to $79 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million
* Q1 revenue $77 million
* Computer Task Group Inc says continued to execute on three-year strategic plan and financial targets from 2017-2019
* Consolidated chief financial officer and treasurer positions
* Computer Task Group - John Laubacker promoted to senior vice president, CFO, treasurer upon resignation by mutual agreement of Brendan Harrington
* For full year 2017 operating margin anticipated to be approximately 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.