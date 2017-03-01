版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-CompX International posts Q4 profit of $0.23/share

March 1 CompX International Inc:

* Reg-CompX reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales $26.3 million versus $25.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐