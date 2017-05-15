版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Holding Companies reports Q1 earnings of $0.08/shr

May 15 Comstock Holding Companies Inc

* Comstock Holding Companies reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue rose 5.8 percent to $10.3 million

* Comstock Holding Companies Inc says backlog at March 31, 2017 expanded 47.1% to $23.9 million on 44 units and has continued to expand in current period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
