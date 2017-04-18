版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Holding says backlog at March 31, 2017 of 44 units valued at $23.9 mln

April 17 Comstock Holding Companies Inc

* Comstock Holding Companies reports 2016 results and provides preliminary highlights for first quarter 2017

* Comstock Holding Companies - backlog at year-end 2016 of 35 units valued at $16.7 million, compared to 25 units valued at $10.8 million at year-end 2015

* Comstock Holding Companies - backlog at March 31, 2017 of 44 units valued at $23.9 million compared to 38 units valued at $16.3 million at march 31, 2016

* "we expect 2017 may prove to be a positive year for Comstock" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
