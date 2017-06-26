BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service updates strategic plan and strategic activities

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Comstock Mining Inc
* Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service; updates strategic plan and strategic activities
* Comstock Mining Inc - Company plans to pay off debenture from monetization of its non-mining properties positioned on highway 50
* Comstock Mining Inc - Interest payment is due on July 1, 2017, but was paid on June 23, 2017.
* Comstock Mining Inc - Made its regularly scheduled interest payment to GF Comstock 2 LP under its debenture one week early
* Comstock Mining Inc - Expect to announce the ventures as soon as they are completed, and certainly during Q2 reporting process, if not sooner
* Comstock Mining Inc - Also in final stages of finalizing two joint ventures that will enhance liquidity, accelerate mining activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)