2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Comstock Mining Q1 loss per share $0.10

May 4 Comstock Mining Inc:

* Comstock Mining announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Plans on maintaining a cash balance of approximately $0.5 million - $1.0 million throughout 2017

* Qtrly total revenues $19,294 versus $2.02 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
