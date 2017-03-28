版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Mining receives Nevada site certification

March 28 Comstock Mining Inc:

* Comstock Mining Inc - co, subsidiary, Comstock Industrial Llc, received Nevada certified site accreditation from Northern Nevada Development Authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
