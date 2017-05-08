BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp:
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Unit has been awarded a five-year, firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract
* Contract is in addition to previously announced $42.7 million contract to provide sustainment support for BFT-1 program
* Contract has a single five (5)-year base period from April 20, 2017 through April 19, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.