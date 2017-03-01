版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-Comtech Telecom secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation, telematics services

March 1 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation and telematics services

* Received a $4.5 million multi-year contract agreement from a mobile network operator in Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
