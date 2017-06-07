BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q3 earnings per share $0.19

June 7 Comtech Telecommunications Corp:
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for the
third quarter of fiscal 2017 and finalized its fiscal 2017
guidance
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 sales $127.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $550 million to $555 million
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13 excluding items
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - updated its fy gaap
diluted eps goal to approximately $0.67 per diluted share
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - sees fy adjusted ebitda
in a range of $68.0 million to $70.0 million
* Comtech - expects its consolidated net sales and adjusted
ebitda in its q4 to be highest of any quarter in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $575.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Comtech Telecommunications- anticipates fiscal 2018 will
be "break-out year" for orders and sales of its heights
products, rather than q4 2017
