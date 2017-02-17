BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Conagra Brands Inc
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Conagra Brands Inc - Revolving credit facility provided for under credit agreement matures on February 16, 2022, and is unsecured
* Conagra Brands-Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in maximum aggregate principal amount outstanding at any one time of $1.25 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2lTKSb1] Further company coverage:
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: