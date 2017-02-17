版本:
BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

Feb 17 Conagra Brands Inc

* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Conagra Brands Inc - Revolving credit facility provided for under credit agreement matures on February 16, 2022, and is unsecured

* Conagra Brands-Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in maximum aggregate principal amount outstanding at any one time of $1.25 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2lTKSb1] Further company coverage:
