公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals says appointed Steven Mento as acting principal financial officer on March 16

March 21 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
