BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals says appointed Steven Mento as acting principal financial officer on March 16

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock