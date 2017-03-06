版本:
中国
2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Concerned shareholders of Senomyx announce nomination of alternative director slate

March 6 Senomyx Inc

* John Glenn Grau of concerned shareholders of Senomyx says nomination letters for alternative slate of directors delivered to incumbent board of Senomyx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
