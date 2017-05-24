版本:
BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

May 24 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

* Vertex will pay concert $160 million in cash for all worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656

* Concert continues to expect transaction to close by October 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
