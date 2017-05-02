版本:
BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals initiates CTP-543 phase 2 trial in alopecia areata

May 2 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Concert Pharmaceuticals initiates ctp-543 phase 2 trial in alopecia areata

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - company expects to report topline data in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
