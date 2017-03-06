BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $ 0.54

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Concert pharmaceuticals reports year ended 2016 financial results
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - ctp-543 on track to advance into phase 2a trial
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.54
* Concert pharmaceuticals- expects cash, cash equivalents and investments as of december 31, 2016, to be sufficient to fund company through q2 of 2018
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - upon closing of ctp-656 asset purchase agreement, pro forma cash is expected to be sufficient to fund company into 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.