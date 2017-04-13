BRIEF-Concho Resources entered second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 Concho Resources Inc
* Concho Resources - on April 12, Concho Resources entered second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 9, 2014
* Concho Resources - second amendment to credit agreement extends maturity date of company's credit facility from May 9, 2019 to May 9, 2022
* Concho Resources - second amendment increases co's current borrowing base under second amended and restated credit agreement from $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
* Second amendment also decreases aggregate amount of lender commitments from $2.5 billion to $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pwHaln) Further company coverage:
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.