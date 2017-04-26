版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Concordia International appoints David Price chief financial officer

April 26 Concordia International Corp-

* Concordia International appoints David Price as chief financial officer

* Concordia International Corp - Price succeeds edward borkowski

* Concordia International Corp - in interim, company's financial responsibilities will be overseen and managed by Adeel Ahmad and Bryan Jacobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
