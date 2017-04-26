BRIEF-Concordia International appoints David Price chief financial officer

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Concordia International Corp-
* Concordia International appoints David Price as chief financial officer
* Concordia International Corp - Price succeeds edward borkowski
* Concordia International Corp - in interim, company's financial responsibilities will be overseen and managed by Adeel Ahmad and Bryan Jacobs
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement