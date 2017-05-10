BRIEF-Concordia International Corp reports Q1 revenue of $160.6 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Concordia International Corp:
* Concordia International Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Reported Q1 revenue of $160.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share, continuing operations - diluted $1.540
* Total revenues during Q1 of 2017 were $160.6 million, a decrease of $68.0 million over same period in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit