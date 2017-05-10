BRIEF-Concordia International Corp reports Q1 revenue of $160.6 million

May 10 Concordia International Corp:

* Concordia International Corp announces first quarter 2017 results

* Reported Q1 revenue of $160.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share, continuing operations - diluted $1.540

* Total revenues during Q1 of 2017 were $160.6 million, a decrease of $68.0 million over same period in 2016.