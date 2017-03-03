BRIEF-Concordia International says commented on issuance by UK CMA of a statement of objections to Actavis UK and co's international segment

March 3 Concordia International Corp
* Says commented on issuance by UK CMA of a statement of
objections to Actavis UK and co's international segment
* Says issuance related to supply of 10mg hydrocortisone
tablets in United Kingdom between 2013 and 2016
* Concordia International says statement of objections (SO)
is a formal statement by CMA that it considers that a
competition infringement may have occurred
* Concordia International says will review CMA's provisional
position as set out in its statement of objections and then
intend to respond in detail to it
* Concordia International Corp says "we believe that conduct
of amdipharm was not in breach of competition law"
* Concordia International says believe supply arrangement
between Auden Mckenzie and amdipharm did not infringe
competition law
