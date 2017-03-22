版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Condor announces 2016 year end results

March 22 Condor Petroleum Inc

* Condor announces 2016 year end results

* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
