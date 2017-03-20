版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality announces public offering of 4 mln shares of common stock

March 20 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock

* Condor Hospitality Trust - intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of 4 home2 suites hotels currently under contract to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
