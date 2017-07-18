FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels
2017年7月18日 / 中午11点36分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust executes agreement to acquire three Marriott-branded hotels in Texas

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - deal for ‍$59,600,000.​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍expects that hotels will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc -‍plans on accelerating ongoing capital recycling program with disposition of five of remaining six legacy assets by year-end 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

